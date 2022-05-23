Hickory park gets bat houses courtesy of Eagle Scout

Visitors to Rotary-Geitner Park might notice two poles standing by Lake Hickory with four structures attached.

Those are bat houses built by Ben Matthews, a 17-year-old Hickory resident who built the houses for his Eagle Scout project.

Matthews said he got the idea when he was leaving a Scout meeting at First Presbyterian Church and saw a swarm of bats.

He asked about the bats and learned many of them were living in the church’s chimney. That got him thinking about the challenges bats are facing.

“Most of their habitats are being taken down by deforestation and stuff and people put up habitats for animals all the time,” Matthews said. “Like, you have bird houses everywhere but I had never really thought about bats. So I looked into it and I learned that bat houses do exist and they’re fairly simple to make. They work really well and so that’s what I decided I wanted to do my project on.”

He said the bat houses were built using treated oak wood. It took about a week to build the four bat houses. He worked with the city of Hickory to place the four houses on two poles in the park.

The bat houses were put up last fall; Matthews became an Eagle Scout in April.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.