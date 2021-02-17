 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hickory, other cities prep for winter weather Thursday
0 comments
alert featured

Hickory, other cities prep for winter weather Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}
0201821-hdr-news-brining-p1

Hickory, Newton and Conover are all treating their roads in anticipation of ice and freezing rain Thursday. Here, an N.C. Department of Transportation truck places brine on local roads earlier this year.

 ROBERT C. REED RECORD

Cities around Catawba County are preparing for the ice and freezing rain that are expected to move into the area by Thursday.

Hickory Public Works Director Steve Miller said Wednesday morning that the city was going to put down brine Wednesday afternoon.

The city has also prepped equipment needed to deal with any downed trees and will have crews at the ready overnight.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“People should use extreme caution overnight and tomorrow morning driving or walking on solid surfaces,” Miller said.

Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick said the city is also preparing equipment and vehicles. The city is brining roads “with priority treatment to hills, bridges, large culverts, and utility and public safety facilities,” he said.

Conover City Manager Donald Duncan said workers were treating the roads Wednesday, and crews will be ready to respond with additional treatment for the roads overnight.

He said the city is also having nonessential employees come into work at 11 a.m. on Thursday. 

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Shocking footage shows fireballs zipping along frozen power line

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert