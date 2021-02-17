Hickory, other cities prep for winter weather Thursday

Cities around Catawba County are preparing for the ice and freezing rain that are expected to move into the area by Thursday.

Hickory Public Works Director Steve Miller said Wednesday morning that the city was going to put down brine Wednesday afternoon.

The city has also prepped equipment needed to deal with any downed trees and will have crews at the ready overnight.

“People should use extreme caution overnight and tomorrow morning driving or walking on solid surfaces,” Miller said.

Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick said the city is also preparing equipment and vehicles. The city is brining roads “with priority treatment to hills, bridges, large culverts, and utility and public safety facilities,” he said.

Conover City Manager Donald Duncan said workers were treating the roads Wednesday, and crews will be ready to respond with additional treatment for the roads overnight.

He said the city is also having nonessential employees come into work at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

