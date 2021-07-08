Hickory Oktoberfest returns this year

HICKORY — The Hickory Downtown Development Association announced that Oktoberfest will return for 2021, and is planned Oct. 8-10 in downtown Hickory.

Applications and vendors applications will be available soon. Watch the Oktoberfest Facebook page for links to the applications and updates.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With the new look in downtown Hickory comes a new look for Oktoberfest. The Main Stage will be located in the parking lot beside the Lowe’s Foods Children’s Park. The Commscope Stage will host the popular Foothills Oompah Band. The Hickory Music Factory will return with talented local teens showing their skills. More music will be announced soon.

The Castle of Cans will return, with an online and on-site presence.

Hickory’s Oktoberfest is presented by Food Lion and Hickory Downtown Development Association. For more information, contact info@downtownhickory.