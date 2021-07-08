 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hickory Oktoberfest returns this year
0 Comments
alert top story

Hickory Oktoberfest returns this year

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — The Hickory Downtown Development Association announced that Oktoberfest will return for 2021, and is planned Oct. 8-10 in downtown Hickory.

Applications and vendors applications will be available soon. Watch the Oktoberfest Facebook page for links to the applications and updates.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

With the new look in downtown Hickory comes a new look for Oktoberfest. The Main Stage will be located in the parking lot beside the Lowe’s Foods Children’s Park. The Commscope Stage will host the popular Foothills Oompah Band. The Hickory Music Factory will return with talented local teens showing their skills. More music will be announced soon.

The Castle of Cans will return, with an online and on-site presence.

Hickory’s Oktoberfest is presented by Food Lion and Hickory Downtown Development Association. For more information, contact info@downtownhickory.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Elsa brings trees down on vehicles, apartment

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert