Hickory Oktoberfest is returning after two years. Here's a look at what will be new at this year's festival.

Hickory Oktoberfest will be returning to downtown this fall following a two-year hiatus as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oktoberfest weekend will be Oct. 7-9.

Visitors to this year’s festival can expect some changes. One big difference this year: Attendees will be able to walk around the main festival area carrying alcohol.

That’s because of the social district the city established in downtown.

Under the district rules, people can carry alcoholic beverages purchased from establishments within or immediately adjoining the district. These drinks must be consumed within the district and served in plastic cups with labels providing information on the district and state alcohol law.

Hickory Downtown Development Association Executive Director Amy Ogle said Oktoberfest will be participating in the social district, complete with the special cups.

She did caution that the festival will go until 11 p.m. while the social district closes at 10 p.m. An area around the main live music stage will be roped off after 10 and Oktoberfest visitors will still be allowed to drink there until 11 p.m.

The location of the main stage is yet another change to this year’s festival.

Previously, the main stage was in the city-owned parking lot beside City Hall. That lot has since been replaced with the One North Center complex featuring apartments and retail space.

The main stage will now be in the Lowes Food City Park to the east of Union Square.

This year’s festival will also be the first since the completion of the City Walk, something that Ogle sees as a positive for the festival.

“The parking doesn’t have to be as much of an issue,” Ogle said. “You can park in farther out spaces and there is a designated way to get downtown and to get back without feeling like you’re running in traffic.”

Referring to the plans for this year’s festival, Ogle said: “I think we’ve tried to focus on bringing in some really great music that will appeal to the masses. I think we’ve focused on upping the number of local artists in the area and finding vendors, commercial and non-commercial vendors, that have that entrepreneurial feel to it.”

The acts featured at this year’s festival are described as blending various musical styles from rock to bluegrass to indie and pop. The performers include Acoustic Syndicate, Erin and the Wildfire, The Jamie Trollinger Band, Red Dirt Revelators, and various local teen bands.

In recent years, The Oompah Band has provided a German feel to the festival. There’s a switch this year. The Stubenville Tootlers of Greenville, South Carolina, will be filling that role at this year’s festival.

Ogle cited the hiatus since the last Oktoberfest and a timing conflict as reasons for the Oompah Band not appearing.

She said some other additions to this year’s event will include a petting zoo in the Kidsfest area and the possibility of food trucks.