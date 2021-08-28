Hickory Oktoberfest canceled due to COVID-19

Hickory Oktoberfest has been called off for the second year in a row as a result of the pandemic.

The festival was set to take place Oct. 8-10.

The announcement was made on the event’s Facebook page on Friday evening. Organizers cited the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant and increasing pressure on area hospitals as reasons for the cancellation.

“We had hoped to be in a different place by this fall season, but with the low vaccination rate in Catawba County, we cannot risk hosting a super-spreader event that could put our health providers and hospitals in a more difficult situation,” according to the statement.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at Catawba Valley Medical Center has grown over the past week, from 64 reported on Monday to 77 on Friday.

The overwhelming majority of those hospitalized — typically around 90% — are not vaccinated.

The unvaccinated also account for the majority of people who are hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit or have been put on ventilators.

Oktoberfest, which is run by the Hickory Downtown Development Association, is Hickory’s signature festival and had been held annually since 1985 until last year.

The three-day event has attracted crowds as large as nearly 100,000 people at times.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

