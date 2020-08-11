You are the owner of this article.
Hickory Oktoberfest called off due to pandemic
Hickory Oktoberfest called off due to pandemic

Oktoberfest, Hickory's signature downtown festival, has been canceled this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Amy Ogle, the executive director of the Hickory Downtown Development Association, said the decision was made "with a heavy heart" but that the association is already planning for next year's festival. 

"During this unprecedented time, our concern for the safety and well being of our community must be HDDA's  priority," Ogle said via the statement. 

With its beer, music, food and vendors of all types, the three-day festival has been a staple of downtown Hickory for nearly 35 years. 

The cancellation of the festival will be more than just a cultural loss. 

Ogle said last year's festival generated nearly $6.9 million in direct and indirect revenue for the area.

In recent years, the festival has drawn 90,000 or more visitors, according to data from the downtown association.

The Castle of Cans, a food drive associated with the festival, will still be held. 

St. Alban's Episcopal Church will conduct the food drive and Food Lion will donate 5,000 pounds of food, according to the downtown association statement. 

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

