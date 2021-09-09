Hickory OKs redistricting criteria for city wards

The Hickory City Council approved its redistricting criteria and City Manager Warren Wood outlined the next steps in the redistricting process at the board’s meeting Tuesday night.
The council accepted the 10-item list of criteria to be used in redistricting. The redistricting process is completed after the census to ensure that electoral districts match up with changes in population.
Some of these items were legal requirements, including stipulations that wards be drawn in ways that are not racially discriminatory and that wards are kept roughly equal in size.
The council is also prioritizing redistricting in a way that makes room for future growth while keeping established communities together and ensuring that members of the City Council stay in their current wards.
The Raleigh-based law firm Tharrington Smith is assisting the city with the redistricting process.
Wood also presented a tentative timeline for how the process will move forward.
The plan calls for presentation of the proposed new maps on Sept. 21 followed by a public hearing on Oct. 19.
Maps would be approved by Nov. 2 and submitted to the Catawba County Board of Elections by Nov. 17. Filing for Hickory offices would then take place in December with a primary on March 8 and general election on April 26, 2022.
If the city is unable to submit maps to the board of elections by Nov. 17, it can take an additional month to wrap up the process. In the event of a delay, the filing period would be pushed back to January.
The elections in Hickory and Long View were pushed back to next year because of a delay in the census data needed for redistricting.
