Hickory nonprofit announces launch of capital campaign

HICKORY — Unique World Gifts announces its capital campaign in celebration of its 30th anniversary serving the community.

With a goal of $100,000, the board of directors plans to offer more products and services to supporters, increase domestic and local partnerships, renew the organization’s commitment to educating the public about the importance of fair trade, and find a new location that offers better visibility, increased space, and more foot traffic.

Located at 2751 N. Center St. in Hickory, Unique World Gifts is a nonprofit (501(c)3) organization whose mission is to support artisans and farmers in developing countries by creating an opportunity to earn a fair, sustainable income by bringing their products to this community. In addition, UWG supports important rehabilitative organizations within the United States such as The Women’s Bean Project, Thistle Farms, and more. In 2021, UWG sold nearly 7,000 products from 33 countries.

UWG works with fair-trade partner organizations to seek to create greater equity in international trade by:

• Creating opportunities for business and skill development;

• Developing transparent and accountable relationships between artisans and vendors;

• Paying artisans promptly and fairly;

• Supporting safe and empowering working conditions;

• Cultivating environmental stewardship;

• Ensuring the rights of children;

• Respecting cultural identity.

Executive director Lana Ruffini sources hand-crafted products from around the world through a variety of fair trade vendors.

“We have decorative and functional housewares, women’s accessories, soaps and lotions, candles, jewelry, market baskets, chocolate, coffee and spices, and much more,” Ruffini said.

“We’ll never meet the people who make these items. But we know that through the simple act of purchasing their crafts, we can change their lives and give them the dignity of a safe home, plentiful food, education for themselves and their children, and a job that makes them proud.”

UWG was founded by women from the local Mennonite Church who brought fair trade products to Hickory and sold them during the holidays to church members.

Thirty years later, UWG is the only nonprofit, fair trade store within 40 miles of Hickory, and has a salaried executive director, volunteers who help staff the store, and an active board of directors.

Board president Elizabeth Glynn says, “I was a shopper at Unique World Gifts for years before I joined the board. I think it matters where we shop. With every purchase, we make a choice on how we impact the world. When we choose fair trade products, we make a meaningful impact on the environment and families. And it brings a little of the world into our hearts and homes makes it seem more familiar and more fascinating.”

Donors can support UWG in a variety of ways during the capital campaign and beyond by:

• Making an outright personal or trust donation;

• Pledging a donation spread out over five years;

• Pledging all or a portion of their required minimum distribution for 2022;

• Offering an in-kind donation or reduced rent for a new retail space;

• Including UWG in estate planning.

To learn more about UWG and to make a tax-deductible donation, go to www.uniqueworldgifts.org.