Hickory, Newton, Catawba County offices to close Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving

Schools and government offices will be closed for Thanksgiving. Holiday closings also include federal offices, such as the U.S. Post Office, which will close Thursday and reopen Friday.

All schools in Catawba County will be closed Wednesday through Friday, according to all three districts’ 2022-23 calendars.

Hickory city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving, and will reopen Monday at 8:30 a.m., according to a news release from the city of Hickory. The Solid Waste Division and its services (garbage, recycling, yard waste and leaf collection) will continue without interruption, the release said.

The Hickory Public Library, the Patrick Beaver Memorial main facility and the Ridgeview Branch, will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed Thursday and Friday, the release said. Library branches will reopen at regular hours on Saturday.

The Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism Administrative Offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, the release said. The Ceramics Studio at Neill Clark Recreation Center will be closed Wednesday, and the Westmont Senior Center will be closed Thursday.

Highland Recreation Center will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed Thursday. It will be open Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the release.

Ridgeview Recreation Center and Brown Penn Recreation Center will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed Thursday. Both centers will reopen Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., said the release.

Regular hours for recreation facilities will resume Saturday, and the parks are open 365 days a year, the release said.

Catawba County government offices will be closed Thursday and Friday. They will reopen at their usual hours Monday, according to a news release.

The Catawba County Park System (Bakers Mountain, Mountain Creek, Riverbend and St. Stephens parks) will be closed Thursday, but will reopen Friday, the release said. It added that the parks will remain open through the holiday weekend at their usual operation hours.

All Catawba County Library System branches (Newton, Claremont, Conover, Maiden, Sherrills Ford-Terrell, Southwest and St. Stephens) will be closed Thursday and Friday, and will reopen Saturday at their usual hours, the release said.

The Catawba County Animal Shelter will be closed Thursday through Saturday, and will reopen at 11 a.m. Tuesday, the release said. The shelter is not open on Sundays and Mondays.

The Blackburn Sanitary Landfill and all five solid waste convenience centers (Blackburn, Bethany Church Road, Cooksville, Oxford and Sherrills Ford) will be closed Thursday, but reopen Friday at regular operation hours, the release said. The Blackburn Construction and Demolition Landfill will be closed Thursday and Friday, it said, reopening at 8 a.m. Monday.

Newton city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, according to the city’s website.

Maiden town offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, according to the city’s website.

Caldwell County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, Caldwell County Public Information Officer Paige Counts said.

Lenoir City Hall and recreational facilities will be closed Thursday and Friday, according to the city website.

Alexander County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, according Administration Office Assistant Cathy Bock.

Taylorsville City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday, according to the town’s website.