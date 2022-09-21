Hickory native to turn 100 on Wednesday

My beautiful mother, Hilda Brittain, will turn 100 years old today, celebrating with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as her many friends in Hickory.

Hilda was born in Hickory on Sept. 21, 1922, into a large family consisting of two brothers and three sisters. She survived typhoid and diphtheria at the age of 3, as well as smallpox at the age of 5. She was raised by her wonderful parents Edgar Lee and Olive Catherine Flowers. Her father was a salesman and her mother a homemaker and seamstress.

Hilda grew up during the Great Depression, and her family held strong as certain foods and commodities such as evaporated milk, chocolates, sugar, vanilla and paper products were rationed. In Hickory, gasoline was also rationed, and the family was given stamps to purchase gasoline. No one grumbled or complained because everyone wanted to be part of the war effort. They were able to take a honeymoon trip to Florida because of the graciousness of their friends in donating their own stamps for the gas.

Hilda met her husband, Ralph Brittain, in their junior year at Hickory High School. She began attending Lenoir-Rhyne College in 1940 and pursued a business education degree. After the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, they made plans to get married on May 2, 1942, because he was going to enlist in the United States Air Force. Ralph and Hilda started their family in February 1944 with the birth of a daughter, June Brittain. Their first son, Britt, was born in May of 1945, and Daniel was born in September of 1948.

Hilda went back to college for one year to finish her business education degree in 1957 and graduated with honors while caring for Ralph, disabled from serving in World War II, and being a busy mother of three. After her graduation from Lenoir-Rhyne College, their youngest daughter, Mary, was born in September of 1958. Hilda and family, except for 6-month-old Mary, were saved at the Billy Graham crusade in 1958. She continued to care for Ralph and the family. She retired from teaching school in 1973 to begin the greatest adventure of her life!

Ralph and Hilda were ordained by Rev. Gerald Derstine, founder and president of Christian Retreat, Bradenton, Florida, in 1974, and set into the ministry.

In 1984, Pastors Ralph and Hilda received honorary doctorate degrees from Indiana Christian University. They have been welcomed from East Coast to West Coast. They traveled throughout the United States, Canada, Haiti, Israel, Ghana, West Africa and South America. They have appeared as guests and teachers on several Christian television programs including Pat Robertson and the 700 Club, Jim Bakker and the PTL Club and “Today with Lester Sumrall.”

Hilda Brittain continues her call and passion for Jesus Christ. Regardless of where she is called or with whom she is serving, her ministry remains vibrant and sure. Her exhortation to the Body of Christ is vital to the heartbeat of the ministry. One could sum up Dr. Hilda’s ministry with one phrase: Alive and well in Christ Jesus!