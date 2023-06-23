Compassionate, intelligent and personable are words Regent University chairman of the Board of Trustees Phil Walker used last week to describe the late Pat Robertson. Robertson was a dear friend and mentor, Walker said.

Robertson died on June 8 at 93. The well-known televangelist and conservative political advocate started the Christian Broadcasting Network in 1960, which aired the long-running broadcast “The 700 Club.” Robertson leaves behind a mixed legacy.

“Jesus was controversial, too,” Walker said with a good-humored laugh. “Anytime you take a stand, it’s going to ruffle feathers, no doubt about it. … And (Robertson) never worried about that.”

Walker retired as senior vice president of BB&T (now known as Truist Bank) in 2012 after 41 years as a banker. He previously served as chairman of the board of trustees at his alma mater, Western Carolina University. He has served for eight years as the board of trustees chairman at Regent University.

Walker said he first met Robertson in 1978 at a governor’s prayer breakfast. The two worked more closely in the last 10 to 15 years, Walker said. Before they met, Walker said Robertson’s influence was part of his life because he and his wife, Joan Walker, watched “The 700 Club.”

Phil and Joan worked as campaign volunteers for Robertson during the televangelist’s 1988 presidential campaign. He said that when Robertson ran for president, the media was unkind and awful things were said. But Robertson said to Walker, “The Lord told me, ‘You’ve got to walk in forgiveness.’”

Walker added that Robertson lived his life by that, especially after the presidential campaign. The negative things said to and about Robertson did not get under his skin.

Robertson was an excellent role model, Walker said.

“It’s one thing to introduce people to the Lord, which is the most important, but (it’s) another thing to really befriend … (and) help folks who are in real need,” Walker said. “If you’re going to be in ministry, you couldn’t have a better balance than that, in my opinion.”

Another quality that made Robertson a good role model was his obedience to the Lord, Walker said. Whether or not Robertson understood the how and why of what he felt God was asking him to do, he did it, Walker said.

“(Robertson) said, ‘The Lord told me to run for president.’ And somebody said, ‘Well if he told you, how come you didn’t win?’ And he said, ‘He didn’t tell me I’d win, he just told me to run.’ I thought that was a great answer,” Walker said. “And what it did, it brought a lot of folks off the church pew, into understanding (they) need to be involved in the community, (and) involved in politics if (they) feel led to do so.”

Walker said Robertson was a visionary until the end. During phone calls in the last few months of his life, Walker said Robertson was still sharing innovative ideas for Regent University going forward.

“From a personal standpoint, he meant a lot to me as a role model and of course a friend,” Walker said. “It got to where he would just call me direct, and I could call him direct, and we would talk about things and pray about things … (He) would call to check on me, (and ask) how are you doing. He was just so personable. I saw him interact with so many people over the last 30 years … He just loved people. And he had such compassion to help people. That’s going to be a great legacy of his.”