Hickory names Maj. Reed Baer as chief of police effective Feb. 1

Hickory will have a new chief of police starting Feb. 1.

Major Reed Baer will follow current Police Chief Thurman Whisnant as the leader of the department, according to a news release from the city.

Last Friday, Whisnant announced his retirement effective Jan. 31, 2023.

The release noted Baer has been with the department for 25 years.

“Reed began his career with HPD as a patrol officer,” Hickory City Manager Warren Wood said in the release. “He has worked his way through multiple positions, including special investigations sergeant, patrol sergeant, support services lieutenant, support services commander, criminal investigations commander, and most recently as deputy chief of police. Not only do his years of experience within HPD uniquely qualify him for chief of police, but he has also established respect and credibility with his fellow officers, attesting to his leadership ability.”

Baer is a graduate of East Carolina University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Sociology/Criminology. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, the release said.

“We’ve been blessed to have extraordinarily professional police staff over the years, as evidenced by the number of officers who have gone on to be police chiefs in other communities, and I am delighted that we have been able to promote from within,” added Wood. “At a time when we are encouraging young people to stay or return to Hickory to accomplish their professional goals, I am pleased that Reed is a Hickory native.”

Baer also serves as the chair of the Catawba County Social Services Board and is a part of the Hickory Racial Justice and Reconciliation Group, as well as a mentor for the Council on Adolescents of Catawba County graduation coach program, the release said.

“I am truly fortunate to have the opportunity to continue my service in the role of police chief where I learned how to be a police officer and worked alongside and learned from the very best men and women in policing. It is also a very special feeling to be able to do this where I grew up and chose to raise my family. I am proud to be a product of the Hickory Police Department and this community,” Baer said in the release.