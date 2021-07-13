Hickory named nation's 4th most affordable area

Hickory is the fourth cheapest place to live in this year’s U.S. News and World Report rankings. The area ranked 52nd best place to live.
The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton area was one of 150 metropolitan statistical areas ranked in the annual report released Tuesday. The area, which encompasses Catawba, Burke, Caldwell and Alexander counties, also ranked 90th best place to retire.
“The city’s investments in the bond program are driving more economic growth and development in the area and that is also resulting in more housing opportunities,” Hickory Mayor Hank Guess said in a press release. “We’re excited to see what the future holds for Hickory as we continue to craft a stronger, more vibrant community.”
Hickory earned its rankings based on data collected by U.S. News and World Report about cost of living, job market, crime rates, quality of education and more. The report uses U.S. Census Bureau, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Labor Statistics data.
Good marks from a widely-known publication like U.S. News can bring visitors and new residents to the area, Hickory Metro Convention Center & Visitors Bureau Chief Executive Officer Mandy Hildebrand said.
“Any time you see Hickory mentioned in there it’s a win for every segment of our community,” Hildebrand said.
The area’s amenities, such as Lake Hickory, hiking trails, museums, restaurants and more improve the quality of life in the area, she said. Even visitors admire the size of the community — not too big and not too small, which lends to its affordability, Hildebrand said.
“People are enjoying a community our size,” she said.
The affordability ranking is based on how much households spend on housing. In Hickory, the average cost of housing, to rent or own a home, is 19.7 percent of the median household income, according to U.S. News. The low cost of living earned Hickory a high value index score from U.S. News.
“Hickory offers a high quality of life and an affordable cost of living to its residents,” Guess said in the release. “This makes Hickory a desirable place to live and we’re seeing more and more people choose Hickory as their home.”
Hickory’s ranking as one of the best places to live dropped slightly this year, from 49th in last year’s report to 52nd this year.
While the low cost of living played into Hickory’s ranking, the report also analyzed the area’s job market and it found it to be less healthy than similarly sized areas with a lower annual salary than the U.S. average.
The report also used quality of life indicators like crime, education and well-being. U.S. News found Hickory has a lower crime rate than similarly sized areas but lower college readiness.