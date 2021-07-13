Hickory named nation's 4th most affordable area

The area’s amenities, such as Lake Hickory, hiking trails, museums, restaurants and more improve the quality of life in the area, she said. Even visitors admire the size of the community — not too big and not too small, which lends to its affordability, Hildebrand said.

“People are enjoying a community our size,” she said.

The affordability ranking is based on how much households spend on housing. In Hickory, the average cost of housing, to rent or own a home, is 19.7 percent of the median household income, according to U.S. News. The low cost of living earned Hickory a high value index score from U.S. News.

“Hickory offers a high quality of life and an affordable cost of living to its residents,” Guess said in the release. “This makes Hickory a desirable place to live and we’re seeing more and more people choose Hickory as their home.”

Hickory’s ranking as one of the best places to live dropped slightly this year, from 49th in last year’s report to 52nd this year.

While the low cost of living played into Hickory’s ranking, the report also analyzed the area’s job market and it found it to be less healthy than similarly sized areas with a lower annual salary than the U.S. average.