Hickory NAACP to introduce new officers and committee chairs

HICKORY — The Hickory Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will hold its first branch meeting of 2023 on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 3 p.m. at Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church.

According to Ida Clough, newly elected president, she and other officers are especially appreciative and excited for the opportunity to serve another year in the interest of the elimination of race-based hatred and discrimination.

Items on the agenda will include:

• Introduction of newly elected/appointed and installed officers and committee chairs;

• A brief overview of potential programs and activities for 2023 allowing the opportunity for members to identify how to best support the branch;

• Plans for the annual MLK Day activities on Jan. 16.

This meeting is open to the public. All members, friends and concerned citizens are invited to attend at Hartzell Church located at 465 South Center St., Hickory. The Rev. Cassandra Rawls is the pastor.

Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. Its mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.