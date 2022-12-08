Hickory NAACP to install officers at meeting

HICKORY — The Hickory Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will hold its December branch meeting on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. at Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church.

Items on the agenda will include:

• Planning for the annual MLK Day activities on Jan. 16

• Installation of officers for the upcoming two-year period

A brief reception with light refreshments will follow the meeting.

This meeting is open to the public. All members, friends and concerned citizens are invited to attend at Hartzell Church located at 465 South Center St. The Rev. Cassandra Rawls is the pastor.

Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP is the largest civil rights organization in the nation. Its mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.