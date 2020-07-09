Hickory NAACP to host virtual July meeting

HICKORY - The Hickory National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will host its monthly meeting in a virtual setting on Sunday.
Following a three-month period without in-person meetings, the branch will hold a meeting via Zoom.
Items on the agenda will include an update of executive committee activity during the past three months and the election of delegates for upcoming regional meetings and the national convention.
Members will receive log-in information for the meeting on Friday or Saturday.
