Hickory NAACP to host virtual July meeting
0 comments

Hickory NAACP to host virtual July meeting

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

HICKORY - The Hickory National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will host its monthly meeting in a virtual setting on Sunday.

Following a three-month period without in-person meetings, the branch will hold a meeting via Zoom.

Items on the agenda will include an update of executive committee activity during the past three months and the election of delegates for upcoming regional meetings and the national convention.

Members will receive log-in information for the meeting on Friday or Saturday.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News