Hickory NAACP to host prayer vigil, community march

HICKORY — In recent months there have been national and local protests, marches and vigils, triggered by the police killing of George Floyd and the police-related deaths of other African Americans, as well as the Black Lives Matter movement.
More recently, however, the Hickory National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has become more concerned with the violence, including killings, of Blacks by Blacks in Hickory.
Out of this concern, the Hickory NAACP will lead a Black Lives Matter vigil and march in the Ridgeview community in protest of Black-on-Black violence. This event starts at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, at 340 First St., SW, Hickory, on Thursday at 6 p.m.
On Sunday, the NAACP will host its monthly meeting via Zoom. Items on the agenda will include an update on the upcoming NAACP Regional Meeting and National Convention, an overview of biannual branch election scheduled to take place over the next three months, and addressing questions related to voting in the Nov. 3 national election.
Members will receive log-in information for the meeting on Friday or Saturday.
People interested in joining the Hickory NAACP should call 828-322-6663 or 828-238-4430 or email hickorynaacp@gmail.com.
