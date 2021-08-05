Hickory NAACP scholarship recipients to be honored

HICKORY — The Hickory National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) announced three recipients of 2021 undergraduate scholarships.

Recipient of a $1,000 award, Nauria Mitchell, lives in Claremont. She attended Challenger Early College High School. Enrolled at Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, she plans to major in entrepreneurial management. She is the daughter of Mario Anthony Mitchell, deceased, and Nyesha Green.

Hickory High graduates, Jaiden Sipe and Rico Fair Jr. each received $500 awards. Sipe is enrolled at Mercer University, Macon, Ga., where she plans to major in nursing. From Hickory, she is the daughter of Vidal and Michelle Sipe.

Fair, also from Hickory, is enrolled at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte as an engineering major. He is the son of Crystal N. Alcantara

These awards were presented on Sunday, Aug. 1. Recipients will be recognized at the August branch meeting on Aug. 8 at 3 p.m. via Zoom. The link for the meeting has been posted on the Hickory NAACP Facebook page.