HICKORY — The Hickory Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Youth Council invites local youth to participate in a “Monday Fun Day” event this Monday, May 15.

The event kicks off at 4 p.m. with a group tour of the Hickory Museum of Art, which currently features an exhibit of works by Charles White, widely recognized as one of the most important and influential African American artists of the 20th Century.

At 5:30 p.m. at the Kiwanis Park/ Zahra Baker Playground, the event will continue with food, frappes and games, including tennis and chess with renowned chess master and mentor Eugene Brown. Grilled food will be provided by Chef Dcue and frappes by Kristen Johnson’s Pop-up Coffee & Tea Bar. The Monday Fun Day event will be led by Youth Council Chair, Khalyla Jett.

The Hickory NAACP invites parents or guardians of youth to contact it if they are interested in their child participating in the event at hickorynaacp@gmail.com.

Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. Its mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.