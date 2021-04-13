Hickory NAACP holds forum on education, economic opportunity

The discussion over racial disparities in Hickory continued Sunday with a discussion about education and economic opportunities hosted by the Hickory NAACP.

Mayor Hank Guess, Councilwoman Jill Patton and Councilwoman Charlotte Williams were among those present at the meeting at Morning Star First Baptist Church. At least one Hickory school board member sat in on the meeting via Zoom.

The meeting is part of a process of examining and addressing gaps between racial groups in key areas.

The NAACP appealed to the city last year to gather data on the matter. At the city’s behest, the Western Piedmont Council of Governments compiled a report that confirmed and quantified the disparities in areas like education and economic outcome.

City leaders hosted a meeting in February to discuss existing community resources, and the NAACP is developing a task force.

The purpose of the meeting Sunday was to gather more feedback on how people in the community view the problems.

“If we could answer questions, we probably wouldn’t even be here but we want to know what the questions are,” Hickory NAACP Secretary Ida Clough said at the meeting. “We want to know what the concerns are and we want to have some discussion.”