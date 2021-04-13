Hickory NAACP holds forum on education, economic opportunity

The discussion over racial disparities in Hickory continued Sunday with a discussion about education and economic opportunities hosted by the Hickory NAACP.
Mayor Hank Guess, Councilwoman Jill Patton and Councilwoman Charlotte Williams were among those present at the meeting at Morning Star First Baptist Church. At least one Hickory school board member sat in on the meeting via Zoom.
The meeting is part of a process of examining and addressing gaps between racial groups in key areas.
The NAACP appealed to the city last year to gather data on the matter. At the city’s behest, the Western Piedmont Council of Governments compiled a report that confirmed and quantified the disparities in areas like education and economic outcome.
City leaders hosted a meeting in February to discuss existing community resources, and the NAACP is developing a task force.
The purpose of the meeting Sunday was to gather more feedback on how people in the community view the problems.
“If we could answer questions, we probably wouldn’t even be here but we want to know what the questions are,” Hickory NAACP Secretary Ida Clough said at the meeting. “We want to know what the concerns are and we want to have some discussion.”
Much of the meeting Sunday was devoted to comments and questions from attendees that focused on topics such as student discipline, early childhood education and financial literacy courses.
There was also some discussion of a career adviser in or near the Ridgeview community.
Felicia Culbreath-Setzer, a regional operations director with NCWorks, said there are discussions going on between the city, council of governments and the N.C. Department of Commerce for an adviser.
“Not necessarily a full-fledged center, but probably a career adviser that will be in this area,” Culbreath-Setzer said. “We are looking at planning that. That has not been solidified.”
NAACP and city leaders alike emphasized that progress at closing the gaps will need to be collaborative and involve multiple stakeholders in the community.
There was some evidence of emerging collaboration at the meeting.
Sonya Whitfield, a representative of Corning, a technology company with operations in Catawba County, said Corning is interested in recruiting more people from minority communities.
The Rev. Whit Malone of First Presbyterian Church in Hickory said churches could play a role in solving the problem because they can offer space and congregants who are eager to serve the community.
“We’ve got buildings that can be used during the week to do good things, so if anybody has an idea, I’m listening,” Malone said.
