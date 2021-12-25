 Skip to main content
Hickory NAACP donates Santa painting to the Ridgeview Branch Library
RIDGEVIEW LIBRARY

Hickory NAACP donates Santa painting to the Ridgeview Branch Library

122421-hdr-news-santapainting-p1.jpg

Hickory NAACP president Sam Hunt and Ridgeview Library’s Hannah Norcutt hold the painting of Black Santa Claus that was presented to the library.

 Sarah Johnson

A print of a Black Santa Claus painting was presented to the Ridgeview Branch Library by the Hickory NAACP.

The print is of a painting by artist Michelle Johnson Fairchild. She created the piece because she wanted all children to have an image of Santa that they could relate to.

“The main point is Santa is a symbol of love. Everyone needs to be able to identify with him and with love,” Fairchild said. “That is why it is so important for Santa to be diverse.”

Fairchild is a former art instructor at Hickory High School.

Hickory NAACP Treasurer Margaret Pope said the organization thought the painting was a beautiful portrayal of Santa Claus. The organization donated the piece to the library so that children and adults in the community could enjoy it.

“It is a beautiful piece of art that should be displayed for others to see. It illustrates Santa as we all have come to know him — as someone who looks like us, whatever our skin color is,” Pope said. “It is good for children to recognize that the traditional Santa is not the only Santa.”

Hickory NAACP President Sam Hunt unveiled the framed print by tearing off the brown paper it was wrapped in and handing it to Hannah Norcutt at the library.

“I am so happy that my art will still be in the town that I lived in for so long,” Fairchild said. “It means a lot to still be able to contribute to the community.”

