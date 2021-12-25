Hickory NAACP donates Santa painting to the Ridgeview Branch Library

A print of a Black Santa Claus painting was presented to the Ridgeview Branch Library by the Hickory NAACP.

The print is of a painting by artist Michelle Johnson Fairchild. She created the piece because she wanted all children to have an image of Santa that they could relate to.

“The main point is Santa is a symbol of love. Everyone needs to be able to identify with him and with love,” Fairchild said. “That is why it is so important for Santa to be diverse.”

Fairchild is a former art instructor at Hickory High School.

Hickory NAACP Treasurer Margaret Pope said the organization thought the painting was a beautiful portrayal of Santa Claus. The organization donated the piece to the library so that children and adults in the community could enjoy it.

“It is a beautiful piece of art that should be displayed for others to see. It illustrates Santa as we all have come to know him — as someone who looks like us, whatever our skin color is,” Pope said. “It is good for children to recognize that the traditional Santa is not the only Santa.”