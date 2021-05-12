 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hickory NAACP Branch will discuss task force
0 comments

Hickory NAACP Branch will discuss task force

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — The Hickory National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Branch meeting will meet on Sunday, May 16, at 3 p.m. via Zoom. The link for the meeting has been posted on the Hickory NAACP Facebook page.

Items on the agenda will include updates on national and state NAACP activity and the launching of the branch Equity and Inclusion Task Force.

The mission of the NAACP is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.

Questions should be sent to hickorynaacp@gmail.com. Or, call 828-322-6663.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures spectacular footage of Iceland's Fagradalsfjall eruption

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert