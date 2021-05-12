Hickory NAACP Branch will discuss task force

HICKORY — The Hickory National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Branch meeting will meet on Sunday, May 16, at 3 p.m. via Zoom. The link for the meeting has been posted on the Hickory NAACP Facebook page.

Items on the agenda will include updates on national and state NAACP activity and the launching of the branch Equity and Inclusion Task Force.

The mission of the NAACP is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.

Questions should be sent to hickorynaacp@gmail.com. Or, call 828-322-6663.