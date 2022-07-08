Hickory NAACP branch to hold in-person meeting

HICKORY — After two years of virtual meetings, the Hickory Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will hold an in-person branch meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday July 10, at Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church.
During the meeting, the Executive Committee will review accomplishments of the past year and look forward to upcoming events. Items on the agenda will include:
• The annual NAACP National Convention in July
• The upcoming Hickory municipal election on July 26
• Getting out the vote for the November election
• Branch elections in the fall
This meeting is open to members and other concerned citizens. Hartzell Church, where the Rev. Cassandra Rawls is the pastor, is located at 465 South Center St.
For information call 828-322-6663.
Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. Its mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.