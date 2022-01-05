 Skip to main content
Hickory NAACP branch to discuss MLK Day plans
Hickory NAACP branch to discuss MLK Day plans

HICKORY — The Hickory branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People has announced plans for two meetings.

The NAACP Executive Committee will meet at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6. The meeting is for committee members only.

A branch meeting, open to the public, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9. The meeting will be virtual.

Branch meeting agenda items include plans for MLK Day events on Jan. 17 and updates on the work of NAACP Equity and Inclusion Task Force committees.

The link to Sunday's virtual meeting will be posted on the Hickory NAACP's Facebook page.

Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. Its mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all people.

