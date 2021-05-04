 Skip to main content
Hickory NAACP branch reschedules May meeting
HICKORY — The Hickory National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has rescheduled its May meeting.

Traditionally, when the second Sunday of the month falls on a major holiday, the monthly meeting is moved to the third Sunday. With the second Sunday in May falling on Mother's Day this year, the May branch meeting will be at 3 p.m. on May 16. The Zoom link for the meeting will be posted on Facebook. The Facebook page address is www.facebook.com/Hickory-NAACP-1709488226009828.

The mission of the NAACP is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.

Questions should be sent to hickorynaacp@gmail.com. Or, call 828-322-6663.

