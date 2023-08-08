HICKORY — August marks the beginning of fall initiatives for Hickory NAACP. It is a time for reactivating the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force and voter registration efforts.

The primary purpose of the task force is to support educational needs of the underserved children and families at all levels including early childhood, k-12 as well as after-school needs in the community.

This year, the branch is also co-sponsoring an area black authors panel in partnership with Friends of the Ridgeview Library in September and launching its initial golf tournament fundraiser in October. Ongoing activities will include community advocacy through Concerned Citizens of Ridgeview and getting out the vote for the November election.

The following dates and events are a partial list of upcoming Hickory NAACP activities. As indicated, some are for members only.

• At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force interest meeting for the 2023-2024 program year will be held at Hartzell United Methodist Church, 465 South Center St., Hickory. Those interested in being tutors or mentors in early childhood, preschool, K-12 or afterschool programs should attend.

• At 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, NAACP Executive Committee (members only) will meet at usual meeting location.

• At 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, the NAACP branch will have its monthly meeting at Hartzell United Methodist Church, 465 S. Center St., Hickory. The meeting is open to all interested in the goals of the NAACP.

• On Sept. 16 at 2 p.m., the branch will partner with Friends of the Ridgeview Library to co-sponsor an area black authors panel. For more information send an email to ilbclou73@gmail.com.

• On Oct. 21 at 1 p.m., the branch will host the first NAACP Golf Tournament at Brushy Mtn. Golf Course at 300 Golf Course Lane, Taylorsville. For additional information call 828-455-0406.

Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP is the largest civil rights organization in the nation. Its mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.