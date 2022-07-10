 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hickory NAACP awards students with wristbands

The students are joined by their teacher, Anyea Gibson (back row, far left) and (back row to the right) Ida Clough and Margaret Pope with NAACP, and Principal Jeff Hodakowski.

 PHOTO BY BEVERLY SNOWDEN

HICKORY — During this past school year, the Hickory NAACP partnered with Hickory Public Schools to challenge students with an essay contest. Participating schools included all five elementary schools and two middle schools.

From kindergarten through eighth grade, the students were asked to respond to the question: “If you could give one gift to the world, what would it be?”

The students’ essays from the seven schools reflected heart-felt themes covering hope, kindness, respect, good health, safety, and peace.

As the school year came to a close, the Hickory NAACP felt so moved by the collective responses that members chose to provide each participating student with a colorful wristband featuring an inspirational message.

Some of the messages were:

• “YOU are LOVED, YOU are VALUABLE!”

• “Let your light shine!”

• “Never stop learning!”

• “Be your own hero!”

• “BE(YOU)TIFUL!”

The students were surprised with their new wristbands and quickly shared them with one another.

“We wanted to provide students an opportunity to grow in character and confidence while sharing their positive enthusiasm with others,” said Margaret Pope, Hickory NAACP treasurer and retired social worker.

“These students are the leaders of tomorrow and we should all want them to be the best they can be,” said Pope.

“It has been encouraging and rewarding to partner with the students, teachers and administration of Hickory Public Schools,” said Ida Clough, coordinator of Hickory NAACP’s Equity and Inclusion Task Force and a retired educator.

“We enjoy providing students additional avenues to grow, to develop, and to participate in community events through academic opportunities such as writing essays, contests, tutoring, and service outreach. We look forward to a continued partnership,” said Clough.

