Hickory NAACP announces scholarships

HICKORY — The Hickory Branch of the NAACP is accepting applications from Hickory area students for scholarships —one in the amount of $1,000 and a second in the amount of $500.

Applicants must have graduated in 2021 from an accredited high school and should be enrolled at a two- or four-year accredited college or university for the 2021-2022 academic year. Applications are available for pick up at Morning Star Baptist Church, Hartzell Memorial Methodist Church, Patrick Beaver Library, Ridgeview Library/Recreation Center, by requesting an application at hickorynaacp@gmail.com, or by calling 828-238-4430. Deadline for postmark of applications is July 19.

Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. Its mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.