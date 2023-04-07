HICKORY — Due to the Easter holiday falling on the second Sunday of the month, the branch meeting of the Hickory National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has been moved from April 9 to April 16.

The meeting will be held at the Hickory Museum of Art at 3 p.m. in the Coe Gallery.

Following a brief business meeting, those in attendance will have a guided tour of the Charles White exhibit. Charles White [1918-1979] is widely recognized as one of the most important and influential African American artists of the 20th Century. The Hickory branch has sponsored one of the pieces.

Additionally, the branch wants to remind graduating high school seniors of the availability of applications for scholarships which may be picked up from local high school guidance offices, branch libraries, Morning Star Baptist Church, Hartzell UMC Church or online at hickorynaacp@gmail.com. Three scholarships of $1,000 each will be awarded. Applicants should be 2023 graduating seniors from an accredited area high school and are expected to enroll in a two- or four-year accredited college or university. Applications must be postmarked no later than April 21, 2023.

Hickory NAACP branch meetings are open to local residents.

Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. Its mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.