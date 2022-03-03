Hickory NAACP accepting scholarship applications

HICKORY — The Hickory Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is accepting applications from Hickory area high school seniors.

Three scholarships will be awarded in the amount of $1,000 each. Applicants must graduate by June 30, 2022, from an accredited high school and should be accepted at a two- or four-year accredited college or university for the 2022-2023 academic year. Individuals who exhibit qualities of leadership, commitment to change, and desire to give back to their community are encouraged to apply.

Applications are available at high school guidance offices, Morning Star Baptist Church, Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church, Patrick Beaver Library, Ridgeview Library, on the branch website at hickorynaacp.org, by requesting an application at hickorynaacp@gmail.com, or by calling 828-238-4430. Deadline for postmark of applications is April 30, 2022.

Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. Its mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.