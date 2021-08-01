Hickory Music Factory will host competition

HICKORY — The Hickory Music Factory will host the Hickory's Got Talent music competition.

The finalists will play at this year's Hickory Oktoberfest on the Hickory Music Factory Stage on Oct. 9.

There will be three categories: solo, duo and group. First place in each category will receive $500, second place $200, and third place $75 gift card to Larry's Music.

Auditions will take place on Sept. 18 at the Hickory Music Factory and Sept. 25 at Brown Penn Recreation Center. The finalists will play on Oct. 9 at Hickory Oktoberfest.

The competition is for people 21 and younger, and original music is strongly encouraged. Music genres may include rock, rap, country, R&B, gospel and bluegrass. Appropriate language is required.

Hickory's Got Talent was made possible through a grant from the Community Relations Council and sponsored by Hickory Hops and the Hickory Parks and Recreation Department. For more information or to sign up for an audition time, email contact@hickorymusicfactory.com.