Hickory Music Factory offers new one-week class

HICKORY — Hickory Music Factory is offering a new one-week class for percussionists/drummers, Percussion 101.

Participants will learn and experience all areas of concert percussion ranging from keyboard percussion, timpani, snare and more. Rick Cline has 35 years of experience and will teach proper technique for each instrument. A percussion ensemble will be formed within the week-long session allowing participants to rotate around to all the major areas of percussion. Ages can range from 8 to adult.

The cost is $60 per person. The date is Jan. 10-14, 7-8 p.m. Location is the Hickory Music Factory. Visit hickorymusicfactory.com/calendar/percussion-101 to register.

Cline taught the percussion studio at Lenoir Rhyne University for 26 years and the nationally acclaimed Piedmont Percussion Program for 28 years. A native of Newton, Cline is the co-founder of the nonprofit Hickory Music Factory and has been teaching percussion privately for more than 30 years.