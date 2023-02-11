HICKORY — The Hickory Music Factory is offering a free after-school program to middle school students ages 11-13.

Students will be able to sign up for guitar, ukulele, or violin to learn in an ensemble setting. "One Music for All" will be a 10-week program and will meet on Thursdays at the Hickory Music Factory from 3:30-4:30 p.m. You don't need an instrument to participate, and space is limited.

The program starts Feb. 23 and runs through May 11. For more information or to sign up, contact 828-308-5659 or email contact@hickorymusicfactory.com.

Hickory Music Factory teaches hundreds of students each week privately and with various classes and ensembles for all ages. For more information on Hickory Music Factory or how you can become a sponsor visit www.hickorymusicfactory.com

The Corning Foundation, Duke Energy, Rotary Club of Lake Hickory, and Rotary Club of Hickory are sponsors of this program.