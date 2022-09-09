Hickory Music Club to kick off new season

HICKORY — The Hickory Music Club is getting ready to kick off a new season with its first meeting on Sept. 13.

The club is an active group of local musicians who get together monthly for food, fellowship, and agendas that include performances from local musicians, schools and groups. The September program will feature guest guitarist Miguel Pico.

Hickory Music Club offers scholarships to students in music programs at Lenoir-Rhyne University and Catawba Valley Community College. It also holds a student music recital in the spring that includes students who study with teachers in the club who teach private lessons. Students can choose from an array of instruments or vocals that include voice, piano, flute, violin, viola and guitar. The club's teachers live in the Hickory area, Newton, Conover, Hildebran, Claremont and Hudson.

For more information about the club, its function or information on members who teach lessons, you can send a message via the club's Facebook page under Hickory Music Club, or contact Ada Smith at smitham@charter.net, or Kim Gant at clefnote01@gmail.com. Membership in Hickory Music Club is by invitation only through a nomination process held in January of each year.