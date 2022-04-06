 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hickory Music Club supports CVCC Jazz Band

  • 0
Donation-p1

Shown, from left, are Hickory Music Club secretary Nellie Pruitt; Caroline Simyon, director of the CVCC music program; Vice President and Program Chair Ada Smith; and Hickory Music Club treasurer Fred McKinney.

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Jazz Band recently provided a free monthly concert for the Hickory Music Club.

Under the direction of David Cortello, the CVCC Jazz Band performed a few old jazz favorites and an original composition by Cortello.

"CVCC has become one of the most sought-after schools of music in the area,” said Hickory Music Club secretary Nellie Pruitt.

With a rich 100-year history, the Hickory Music Club is the only remaining music club in the area and affords an opportunity to meet and forge new relationships with fellow musicians in the  community.

"I am proud of the Hickory Music Club members and the impact they have on the art in our community,” said Ada Smith, vice president and program chair.

The Hickory Music Club made a donation to the CVCC music department and voted to make the donation annual.

"We have such wonderful support for the arts in this area,” said Caroline Simyon, director of the CVCC music program. “The Hickory Music Club donations will aid our growing CVCC instrumental program and support our singers in competitions.”

People are also reading…

For more information about the Associate in Fine Arts in Music program at CVCC, visit https://bit.ly/3iOlb78 or contact Simyon at 828-327-7000 ext. 4305 or email csimyon@cvcc.edu.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

International Space Station: First all-private astronaut crew readies for launch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert