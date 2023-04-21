A Hickory music venue will open on Saturday after a year-long delay.

Construction and renovation at the Premier venue and event space in northwest Hickory is complete said co-owners Josh Goodfellow and Isaac Hoff. The duo has been eager to open the venue for more than a year.

The venue’s first performance will be a concert headlined by the alternative rock band, Ours.

The building is split between a venue and a bar. The bar will open several hours before the venue to serve drinks while patrons mingle outside, the owners said, adding that food trucks are also part of the plan.

Ours lead singer and multi-instrumentalist Jimmy Gnecco said he has known Goodfellow for about 15 years. Gnecco said the venue was already in good shape when he last saw it months ago and looked like it would be an amazing space once it was complete.

The Hickory show will kick off the band’s U.S. tour, according to the website for the band.

Gnecco said the band enjoys playing in both Charlotte and Asheville but chose Hickory to try something new and start a new chapter post-pandemic.

During the pandemic, Gnecco said, the live music industry suffered along with people like him who attend concerts regularly. Live music is not a hobby, it’s a lifestyle, he said.

“I just think that it’s great timing to get back out there and hopefully inspire a new generation of people to get out and away from just sitting down at the computer and see some live music,” Gnecco said. “So we’re putting our faith in Josh and the venue. I have faith in him, of course. We (also) thought it was a good time to do something new and exciting basically, so a new chapter.”

Completion of the venue will be a longtime dream come true, Goodfellow said in a previous interview.

Goodfellow has run his sound and production engineering company, Codex Sound, out of the basement of the venue for years. Having a sound and production company built in to the venue gives them an edge, he said, because many venues are not fully equipped with sound gear.