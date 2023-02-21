After months of grappling with challenges that stalled renovations, Josh Goodfellow said The Premier venue is finally near completion and may open as soon as mid-March.

Goodfellow is the owner of the music and events performance space at 109 11th St. NW, Hickory.

Originally, Goodfellow projected the venue would open in the summer of 2022. Goodfellow said there have been snags ranging from digging 12 feet to find good soil to supply chain issues. At one point, Goodfellow said he was unable to work on the venue at all for two months.

The most visible progress has been in the last month, Goodfellow said, and the inside of the venue is nearly finished. The last of the renovations will be on the outside, he said.

“As long as the weather works with us for grading and paving, I really would say sometime in mid-March is when I think we’ll be finished,” Goodfellow said, sounding optimistic. “But it seems that we get two days of sunshine and then a bad day of rain … (and) it never is enough (sunshine) for the outside to dry enough to get any work done.”

When it is complete, The Premier will be able to hold about 750 people, Goodfellow said.

The venue will host entertainers, Goodfellow said, but will also be an event space for weddings, corporate events, and more.

Goodfellow said what sets his venue apart from others is that it comes equipped with sound production gear and a company to run it. Codex Sound is Goodfellow’s event production company that he has operated out of the venue building for years.

Codex Sound handles sound, stage and lighting, Goodfellow said. Many venues do not have an event production company built in, he said. He added that often, organizers have to search beyond the venue to find a production company for their event.

Goodfellow said he has an enormous amount of production gear and is capable of changing the colors of the whole building with lighting rigs. “For corporate events, we can have all corporate colors,” Goodfellow said.

“Whatever your dream is for what you want this to be, we can make it happen,” Goodfellow said.

Goodfellow said he is leasing the other side of the building to be used as a bar. The owners are Wayne Scruggs, Alan Davis and James Mathews. The bar will be aptly named The Other Side and will open at the same time as the venue.

Scruggs said in a phone interview that the bar will carry beers from his company, Bipartisan Brewery, as well as beers from breweries outside Hickory and Catawba County. There will be a variety of domestic and import beers, Scruggs said.

Scruggs said there will be options for people who do not drink alcohol.

There will be a deck outside, and Scruggs said he plans to have local food trucks on-site.

Scruggs, Davis and Mathews also plan to start a podcast where they explore and review the variety of beers that will be available at The Other Side.