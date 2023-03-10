HICKORY — The Hickory Museum of Art Board of Trustees announced Wednesday that Clarissa Starnes has been appointed executive director. Starnes has served as associate director for the last six years, and worked in other capacities for the four years prior to that.

"I am honored and thrilled to be selected as the new executive director," Starnes said. “I am passionate about HMA, and look forward to continuing to provide exhibits and programs that will engage the community and show how impactful art can be on their lives.”

A search committee appointed by the board worked with a recruiter to identify candidates across a wide geographic area.

"There were a number of qualified candidates," said HMA Board President Jeff Behmer. "After interviewing multiple candidates, the opinion was unanimous that the best candidate was already at the museum. We are very pleased to announce Clarissa as the next leader of HMA."

Hickory Museum of Art was founded in 1944 to collect, care for, and exhibit American art. Today, the museum has evolved into an arts center featuring an extensive permanent collection of art objects across all mediums as well as education classes for all ages.