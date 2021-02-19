Hickory mulch sales suspended this week

HICKORY — Due to the heavy amount of rainfall recently, the city of Hickory’s Yard Waste Facility will be closed, and mulch sales will be suspended, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 19-20. The facility grounds are too wet to operate the heavy equipment.
Mulch sales should resume next week with normal operating hours. The Hickory Yard Waste Facility on Cloninger Mill Road is open from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
For more information, call the Hickory Public Services Department at 828-323-7500.
