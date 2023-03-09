Hickory Motor Speedway will be getting some upgrades courtesy of more than half a million dollars in state grants.

On Tuesday, the Hickory City Council approved agreements with the N.C. Department of Commerce to receive $568,254 in grant funds for the speedway.

The money comes from the commerce department’s Motorsports Relief Fund, which allocates COVID-19 relief funds to tracks around the state.

The city of Hickory will be working with Western Piedmont Council of Governments on the project. Hickory will be responsible for bidding out the work and making the payments while the council of governments will handle grant administration and reporting requirements, according to the council’s agenda packet.

Speedway General Manager Kevin Piercy said they plan to use the money to resurface pit road, remodel the track’s bathrooms and potentially add a new scoreboard.

“We’re going to address some of our most important needs,” Piercy said. “To be honest with you, there’s probably more needs than there is grant money.”

He said there is some interest in repaving the track itself, but said he is unsure if there will be enough money for that. Piercy also said the track offers certain advantages in its current condition.

“These guys run two- and three-wide here at the track,” Piercy said. “I think if you paved the track, everybody fights for the bottom and it kind of hurts your racing a little bit and makes it more of a single-file racing line instead of a double-file like we’re used to seeing here.”

It’s unclear when the work may begin, but Piercy doubts it will happen until later this year.

The Hickory Motor Speedway has been an institution in Hickory for more than 70 years, at times hosting such notable drivers as Junior Johnson and Catawba County native Ned Jarrett.

The track held its season opener on Saturday which Piercy described as “probably the biggest opening night we’ve had in my 15 years of being here.”