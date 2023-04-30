The leaders at Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry made major changes to their operations late last year, closing their food pantry to the public and shuttering their thrift store.

Ultimately, the ministry decided to make medical services and crisis assistance the focus of its work.

Molly Sain, who was named head of the ministry in December shortly after the changes were announced, said Greater Hickory decided to move away from those services after the ministry’s board evaluated their programs and finances.

“I think that we had so many programs and our ministry was so widespread that when you start factoring in overhead and all these other costs that we had associated with the building, it’s easy to let things slide and to not have enough to be able to sustain all of the programs that we were doing,” Sain said. “And I think that’s the point that we were at.”

The closing of the food pantry put pressure on other local nonprofits which serve the hungry.

Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, which has traditionally covered the parts of Catawba County outside of Hickory, opened its pantry to people who live in the city on short notice after Greater Hickory announced the change.

The Hickory Soup Kitchen, located just across the street from the Greater Hickory ministry, also revamped its pantry to better serve the needs of people in the community.

Sain acknowledged the ministry could have handled the communication of the changes better but said the ministry needed to act quickly. She added that Greater Hickory is looking for ways to assist the organizations that have taken on a heavier burden.

“We recognize that it was sudden and the decisions that were made had to be made,” Sain said. “It was either we close departments, or we close our doors. And we had to make those fast. I don’t think the communication piece happened as well as it could have but I think it’s because it was a time crunch of trying to do what we needed to do.”

A fresh start

While Greater Hickory is no longer operating a pantry for the general public, the ministry has not stopped food distribution entirely.

The ministry still maintains a pantry, but the food now goes to medical clients for the purpose of helping people manage conditions such as diabetes and hypertension.

As such, the types of donations Greater Hickory is requesting have changed. The organization is now seeking items such as canned meats or fish packed in water, brown rice and various other low-sodium and low-sugar foods.

Along with healthier food choices, the ministry will offer expanded cooking classes to individuals making use of the pantry.

The changes to the food pantry are emblematic of the larger changes at the ministry with its renewed focus on health care.

Greater Hickory is partnering with Kintegra Family Medicine, which will operate a clinic out of the former 31 Thrift and More! site.

Sain said the ministry and medical practice will remain separate entities even though they will be working out of the same site. Kintegra will handle patients who have insurance while Greater Hickory will serve those who do not, she said.

The ministry’s dental practice has also been improved in recent months with the addition of newly donated equipment, including a dental X-ray machine, and an increase in volunteers.

Dr. Ronald Key, the de facto director of the ministry’s dental service, said the dental clinic is now able to offer dental cleanings and the services of an oral surgeon who comes by once a month.

“Just since September, we’ve probably seen quadruple the patients we saw all of last year and a lot of that is just due to the fact that volunteers are now reengaging, they’re stepping up,” Key said in March.

Sain said the dental clinic’s volunteers include 10 dentists and four hygienists.

Aside from health care, the ministry is also deepening its efforts to help people in crisis. Those services range from cash assistance for rent and utility bills to opportunities to shower and do laundry.

One new addition at the ministry is the crisis closet, which provides clothing to people facing an emergency.

Sain also noted the ministry offers a mail service which allows people without a permanent home to use the ministry’s address to receive mail.

Reflecting on the ministry’s direction, Sain said: “I think we’re on the right track and we’re moving forward and we’re excited about what the new CCM is going to look like where we focus in on health care and crisis assistance.”

The Rev. Amy Spivey, a member of the ministry’s board, echoed the sentiment.

“I think that CCM now has an opportunity for a, I would say, a fresh start with a well-established ministry,” Spivey said, adding, “I’m excited about CCM going forward and its role in the community but also in its ability to work together with others and with other organizations in the community, as well.”

In particular, Sain said working with organizations such as the Hickory Soup Kitchen and the Eastern Catawba ministry is a priority. She has been in touch with both Soup Kitchen Executive Director Austin Pearce and Eastern Catawba Executive Director Kristal Manning.

Pearce and Manning said they were encouraged by their talks with Sain and praised her leadership.

Pearce called Sain, who started as a volunteer with the ministry in 2008 and worked as clinic director from 2016 to her promotion last year, “the person that should be leading that place.”

He added that Greater Hickory had helped the soup kitchen by providing coolers and by referring prospective food vendors to the soup kitchen.

Pearce also lauded Greater Hickory for their efforts in providing medical services.

“If it wasn’t for them, there wouldn’t be a free dental clinic,” he said. “If wasn’t for them, there wouldn’t be any free clinic in Catawba County, actually. It’s truly the only free medical clinic in Catawba County and the health and well-being of folks is really what we’re here to do, so they’re a really good partner.”

Nonprofits work to meet hunger needs

At Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, the demand for food has skyrocketed.

“We had a record day last week,” Eastern Catawba Executive Director Kristal Manning said on Wednesday. “We saw 266 households in a single day for food assistance.”

The story is similar at the Hickory Soup Kitchen. Between December and March, the soup kitchen saw the number of families visiting the organization’s pantry climb from 120 to 180, Pearce said.

The closing of Greater Hickory’s food pantry as well as rising food costs have been factors in the heightened demand these nonprofits have experienced.

Last month, enhanced SNAP benefits, which were implemented during the pandemic and provided at least $95 in additional benefits to families, expired. The number of Catawba County residents estimated to be impacted by this change is 24,500.

The Hickory Soup Kitchen has responded to the increased demand for services by revamping their pantry to the point where Pearce feels simply calling it a pantry is no longer adequate.

He said he has not settled on what to call the pantry but has referred to it as a pop-up grocery store.

This pop-up grocery store is open from 8-11 a.m. on weekdays and offers families an opportunity to load up on items that go beyond the typical pantry fare, such as meat, dairy and produce.

Pearce said they would like to see families come once a month to load up on the longer-lasting items, though he said the soup kitchen would be open to having them come as much as once a week to get some of the nonperishable items. “We don’t want the process to be rigid because we want to meet folks where they are,” Pearce said. “People who are in crisis, there has to be some flexibility.”

He added the new pantry services also help the 15 to 20 homeless people who often show up in the morning by providing them with food they can carry that requires little to no preparation.

Earlier this month, Pearce hired soup kitchen volunteer Bill Loehr to run the new pop-up grocery store.

Eastern Catawba has also been looking at ways to expand its services. They are in the middle of a strategic planning process to decide the best use of their resources to meet community needs.

Manning said some options under consideration include a mobile food pantry that could travel to places such as Hickory to provide help to people located farther out from the ministry’s location in Newton. Eastern Catawba is also in the process of building a new freezer and cooler that will expand the ministry’s ability to store food.

Both Pearce and Manning had similar requests about how the community can help. Both said they need donations, particularly money, and volunteers.

Pearce said while the soup kitchen has received some donations of harder-to-get items such as produce and dairy, many of those foods have been purchased with money donated to the soup kitchen.

Going forward, he said those interested in helping the soup kitchen should think in terms of both direct donations of food items as well as cash contributions. “We’re going with the model that we need both, we’re going to need both going forward,” Pearce said.