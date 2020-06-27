Hickory ministers talk race, justice at Union Square event

Speaking to a small crowd on Union Square Saturday morning, the Rev. Reggie Longcrier reflected on the time he was put in a chokehold by a police officer.

Longcrier said he was involved in criminal activity before he entered the ministry. He recalled screaming that he could not breathe.

However, the strongest memory of that moment for Longcrier was the faces of the “wide-eyed, startled children” who witnessed him being put in the hold. He wondered how the trauma may have affected those children, how witnessing brutality might have led some to express their rage through actions like looting or destroying buildings.

Longcrier spoke about the anxiety Black Americans feel because of the ever-present threat of violence and the longtime experience of seeing violence against Black Americans going unpunished.

He detailed the long history of violence against Black Americans from Emmett Till in the 1950s to Rodney King in the 1990s and George Floyd in the present day.

“We live in a constant state of terror,” Longcrier said. “Day by day, memory is survival. We’re constantly looking over our shoulders, wondering where the next shoe is going to drop. Will it be with my family?”