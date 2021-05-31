Hickory marks Memorial Day with Union Square ceremony

Soldiers of the U.S. Army Reserve and members of the Catawba Valley Marine Corps League participated in a Memorial Day ceremony to honor fallen service members on Union Square on Sunday night.

The Hickory Jazz Orchestra played the national anthem as the soldiers raised the American flag and then lowered it to half-staff.

Marine Corps League members fired volleys, and one of the soldiers played taps.

Mayor Hank Guess delivered remarks at the ceremony, and the Rev. David Roberts II, a U.S. Navy veteran, gave the opening and closing prayers.

The Jazz Orchestra continued with a concert after the remembrance ceremony.

Retired Army Maj. Jay Tate, who helped coordinate the ceremony, said Memorial Day is a solemn occasion, and he finds greetings such as “Happy Memorial Day” to be inappropriate.

“It means respecting those who have sacrificed the ultimate for our country while they were in service in a military uniform,” Tate said.

He said 14 men in his unit died in the course of a year during the Vietnam War. Though five decades have passed since their deaths, Tate said the living members of the unit maintain a close bond and continue to honor the memory of the fallen.

“Those that we lost in Vietnam, who didn’t make it home, they are always in our memories. And we celebrate their lives not just on one day of the year but throughout the year,” Tate said.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

