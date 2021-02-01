Hickory man wins $120,695 in lottery

Timothy Vanstry of Hickory claimed more than $120,000 Friday, his winnings from a Fast Play ticket jackpot in the NC Education Lottery.

Vanstry purchased the ticket at Mountain View Market on N.C. 127 South in Hickory and won $120,695.

His $10 ticket beat odds of 1 in 240,000 to win the full jackpot amount, according to a press release from the state lottery.

He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, Vanstry took home $85,395.

Vanstry’s win on Thursday was the sixth overall jackpot win for a $10 Jackpot 7s ticket out of the 31 times the jackpot has been hit. Fast Play jackpot wins occurred twice on Tuesday, twice on Wednesday, once on Thursday and twice on Friday, according to the release.

Fast Play’s rolling, progressive jackpot increases with every ticket sold until it is won.

Printed on each ticket is the amount of the jackpot when the ticket is sold and how much of that jackpot the ticket could win. Players can also win instant cash prizes on their Fast Play tickets.

Ticket sales from Fast Play games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million per year for education. For details on how lottery funds have helped all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website, the release stated.