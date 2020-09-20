Hickory man wins $1 million prize from a lottery scratch-off ticket

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clayton Cook was heading to his grandmother’s house for Monday night dinner when he stopped to try his luck on a $30 ticket and won himself a $1 million top prize, according to a release from the N.C. Education Lottery website.

While stopping for gas at Advent Grocery on Old Shelby Road in Hickory, he bought a few scratch-offs, including a $10,000,000 Colossal Cash ticket, the release stated.

“I got to my grandma’s and was scratching them off and it wasn’t looking so good,” Cook said. “I hadn’t won anything until I came to my last ticket.”

Just as he was about to start scratching, Cook’s grandma walked into the room.

“I was on the second line of the last ticket and I kept on scratching,” Cook said. “There was just about a minute of silence and about that time I looked right at her and I said, ‘Grandma, I just won $1 million.’ She said, ‘Oh my Lord!’ and gave me a big hug.”

Cook claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. He had the choice of taking the $1 million as an annuity of 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. He opted for the lump sum and took home $424,509 after required state and federal tax withholdings, according to the release.