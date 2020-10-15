 Skip to main content
Hickory man located after silver alert issued
Hickory man located after silver alert issued

  • Updated
This article was updated at 1:37 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15.

A resident of Springs of Catawba in Hickory was found safe after being reported missing on Thursday.

Kent Reid was discovered missing from the assisted living facility located at 2010 29th Ave. Drive NE in Hickory around 5 a.m. Thursday.

The Hickory Police Department issued a silver alert for Reid, 62.

Anyone who may have seen Reid or has any information about his whereabouts was asked to contact Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

He was found within an hour of the release going out to media.

Kent Reid
