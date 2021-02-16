Hickory man cited in wrong-way crash; no fatalties or major injuries

No one was killed or severely injured in a wrong-way collision on U.S. 321 Friday but a Hickory man has been cited for driving the wrong way.

Hickory resident Jimmie Franklin Cook, 75, got disoriented and started driving the wrong way on U.S. 321 after coming off N.C. 10, Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger said.

After traveling nearly a mile, Cook, who was driving a Toyota, sideswiped an SUV being driven by 32-year-old Denver resident Jordan Robinett. Two children were in the vehicle with Robinett, Swagger said.

He said all four individuals were taken to the hospital but only minor injuries were reported.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

