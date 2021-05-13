Hickory Litter Quitter Sweep planned at park

HICKORY — The City of Hickory, Community Appearance Commission, Hickory Young Professionals, and Hickory Metro Convention Center & Visitors Bureau are partnering to host the Hickory Litter Quitter Sweep and Family Fun Day at the Park on Saturday, May 22.

The event will take place at Glenn Hilton Park, located at 2000 Sixth St., NW, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Community members of all ages are invited to participate in a litter sweep to help clean up the park as part of the Litter Quitter and Leave No Trace campaigns.

The group will gather at Pavilion No. 2 in the park to kick off the litter sweep and receive instructions. Safety vests and trash bags will be provided. Participants are asked to bring gloves and wear comfortable clothing and closed toed shoes.

After the litter sweep, attendees are invited to stay and enjoy the amenities of Glenn Hilton Park. Families and dogs are welcome.