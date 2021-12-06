 Skip to main content
Hickory library to show holiday movie on lawn
HICKORY – Bundle up and enjoy a family holiday movie at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

The library will be showing "Elf," a movie about everyone’s favorite elf and his journey from the North Pole to New York City to find his dad. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and be prepared for chilly weather. In case of rain or extreme cold, the movie will be moved to the library's meeting room which is limited to 45 people on a first-come basis.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is not required for this program.

