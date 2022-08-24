 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hickory library to present family story time

  • 0

HICKORY — Join Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 4 p.m. for a family story time focusing on reading and crafting together.

This month participants will create dragons that fly, wizard hats, and build homes for all their gnomes that need some homes. Come ready to read, listen, and create together. This program is recommended for kids age 5 and older. Registration is required. Register at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/event/family-story-time-fairies-gno6mes-and-wizard-homes/

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

You could own a slice of Princess Diana's and Prince Charles' wedding cake

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert