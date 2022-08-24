Hickory library to present family story time

HICKORY — Join Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 4 p.m. for a family story time focusing on reading and crafting together.
This month participants will create dragons that fly, wizard hats, and build homes for all their gnomes that need some homes. Come ready to read, listen, and create together. This program is recommended for kids age 5 and older. Registration is required. Register at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/event/family-story-time-fairies-gno6mes-and-wizard-homes/
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.